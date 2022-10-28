Reports of RAF pilots teaching in China spark national security concerns

Serious questions for the RAF?

We should not be surprised by China’s audacity in luring UK pilots to learn about our tactics.

But we should be surprised there’s nothing akin to the ‘Official Secrets Act’ preventing this – And the absence of patriotism of those involved. pic.twitter.com/uyGKlRv8jC

— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) October 18, 2022