Officer admits misconduct over ‘intimate’ relationship with prisoner

A prison window (David Jones/PA)

A prison officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office by having an “intimate” relationship with a prisoner and smuggling designer clothes and women’s underwear to him.

Rachel Martin entered guilty pleas at Bournemouth Crown Court to eight charges of misconduct and a single charge of encouraging the possession of a mobile phone in prison.

The 25-year-old, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, admitted having an “emotional or intimate” relationship with Raymond Abraham, a prisoner at HMP Guys Marsh.

She also admitted a charge of providing a parcel to Abraham containing “high-value designer clothes and food-wear” as well as “female underwear”.

Martin also pleaded to misconduct offences relating to mobile phones illegally in the possession of Abraham, as well as two other prisoners, James Phillips and Hassan Sufi.

Bournemouth Crown Court (Chris Ison/PA)

One offence involved her sending a message to another person stating: “Don’t forget Ray’s £30 top up”.

She also sent Abraham a message advising him to “flush” the mobile phone if his cell was searched.

The defendant also admitted a charge of receiving monetary payment from Abraham.

Martin denied a 10th charge of supplying Abraham with a mobile phone which the prosecution indicated would be allowed to lie on her file.

Judge Jonathan Fuller KC adjourned the case for sentencing on December 15 and released Martin on unconditional bail until then.

He told the defendant: “A significant custodial sentence can be expected, that will be up to the judge on the day.”