Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Keir Starmer meets Bill Gates in Parliament

UK NewsPublished:

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire met Sir Keir on Wednesday, with the pair discussing climate change and global health.

Bill Gates in London
Bill Gates in London

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met Bill Gates in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire and Sir Keir discussed a range of issues including climate change and global health.

Mr Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the largest philanthropic bodies of its kind, led a global funding drive in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has also been vocal in his concerns about climate change.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer was pleased to meet with Bill Gates today and discuss a number of issues of mutual concern including how the UK best supports global health and equitable development, and how we use the goal of net zero to invest in science and technology to deliver the jobs and growth of the future.”

Bill Gates in London
Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Sir Keir Starmer met in Sir Keir’s offices in Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir made time for the visit during another busy day in Parliament, as he squared off for the first time against Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Earlier, the Labour leader told the new Prime Minister: “The only time he ran in a competitive election he got trounced by the former prime minister who herself got beaten by a lettuce.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News