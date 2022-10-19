Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery.

Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool, at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether it was used in the nine-year-old’s murder.

The cemetery in West Derby where the gun and bullets were found (Merseyside Police/PA)

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home at about 10pm.

Detectives have previously confirmed that a .38 revolver was the weapon that killed Olivia.

A second gun that was also fired, a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol, had been used in two previous attacks.

The gun that was found (Merseyside Police/PA)

Charity Crimestoppers has offered a record £200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Olivia’s killer.