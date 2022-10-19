Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife

The Chrysler Building in New York City

A wealthy property developer is waiting for a judge’s ruling after becoming embroiled in a High Court money fight with his estranged wife.

Michael Fuchs, 62, who comes from Germany but moved to the US in the 1990s, and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, who hails from France, have been arguing at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Mr Justice Mostyn was asked to decide how much Ms Collardeau-Fuchs should walk away with following the marriage’s breakdown.

The pair shared a £30 million home in the capital, the Daily Mail reported.

Mr Justice Mostyn finished hearing arguments on Wednesday and is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future.

Mr Fuchs is a billionaire, the judge was told at a preliminary hearing earlier this year.