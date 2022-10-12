Truss commits to abolishing ‘no-fault’ evictions of private renters in England

Terraced housing

The Prime Minister has committed to honouring a manifesto pledge to scrap so-called “no-fault” evictions of private renters in England.

Liz Truss pledged action after reports earlier this week that the Government could move to shelve the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto commitment.

It follows warnings from charities on Tuesday that backtracking on the pledge would be a “betrayal” of private renters across the country, and would fuel homelessness.

Labour MP Graham Stringer told the Commons: “Spooking the markets and increasing the cost of borrowing and increasing the cost of mortgages was almost certainly an act of gross incompetence rather than malevolence.

“But going back on the commitment to end no-fault evictions is an act of extreme callousness.

“Can the Prime Minister reassure the 11 million private renters in this country that she will carry out her commitment to get rid of no-fault evictions?”

Ms Truss replied: “I can.”

On Tuesday, Downing Street said no decisions had been made on whether to pause a promised ban on section 21 notices, which allow landlords to evict a tenant without having to give a reason.

The Tories first pledged to scrap no-fault evictions in 2019 in the election manifesto.