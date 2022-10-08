Notification Settings

Two teenagers and a child among 10 killed in Irish petrol station explosion

UK NewsPublished:

The blast happened in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.

Explosion at Donegal service station

Two teenagers and a young child are among 10 people confirmed dead in an explosion at an Irish petrol station.

Irish police said four men, three women, a teenage girl, a teenage boy and a girl of primary school age were killed.

Friday afternoon’s blast ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.

The Garda has not provided any information on the suspected cause of the explosion.

A major emergency recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border extended through the night and into Saturday.



