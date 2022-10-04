Trial of man accused of murdering woman and three children to start

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Damien Bendall appearing at Derby Crown Court by video-link on Friday September 24, 2021

The trial of a man accused of murdering a mother and three children is set to start.

Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and killed her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.

Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris (family handout/PA)

The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.

It is alleged Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed them on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.