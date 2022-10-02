Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Thornberry apologises after busting herself for speeding

UK NewsPublished:

The shadow attorney general posted a picture of herself driving on the motorway at 81mph.

Emily Thornberry
Emily Thornberry

Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry has apologised after posting a picture of herself speeding on a motorway at 81mph.

The Mail on Sunday said the shadow attorney general uploaded the photograph, taken by a backseat passenger, of her driving a Toyota Prius in the middle lane of the motorway.

Alongside it on her Instagram account she wrote “On my way to Labour Conference” – which was taking place in Liverpool – adding that she was “choosing a Labour Students disco playlist”.

She apparently failed to spot that the car’s digital speedometer could be seen in the shot registering 81mph, when the legal limit on motorways is 70mph.

The image has apparently since been taken down.

Her spokesman said: “She is well aware that the speed limits are set where they are for a reason, and she apologises unreservedly for this fleeting and totally unwitting moment when she exceeded them on the drive to Liverpool.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News