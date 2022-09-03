UK ticket-holder claims £110M EuroMillions jackpot

One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a fabulous night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s amazing £110M EuroMillions jackpot!

The winning EuroMillions numbers from Friday’s draw were 07, 12, 13, 20 and 45 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 03 and 12.

Mr Carter said: “Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated every week for good causes across the country.

“This supports everything from local projects making a difference where you live, to our nations’ athletes at the recent Commonwealth Games.”