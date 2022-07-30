Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man, 22, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in south-west London

UK NewsPublished:

Errol McKay, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Trinity Crescent, Balham, after police were called at around 1.15am on Wednesday.

Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in south-west London.

Errol McKay, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Trinity Crescent, Balham, after police were called at around 1.15am on Wednesday.

Raekwon Hanniford-Brown, 22, of Rossiter Road, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was arrested on Thursday following Mr McKay’s death.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court stock
Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

A man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

They were taken into custody before being released on bail and have been told no further action will be taken.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News