People evacuated from their homes as firefighters tackle 'serious' Lickey Hills wildfire

Twelve fire engines now at Lickey Hills fighting the large fire. PICTURE: Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were called around 1:15pm (July 18) to the incident, which happened in an area bordered to the south by Rose Hill, to the west by Eachway Lane and to the north and east by the B4120 and Leach Green Lane.

Initially, there were reports the fire covered around 400 square metres but this eventually increased to around 50,000 square metres.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighting was hampered by heat, humidity and the terrain as crews battled to stop the spread of the fire which was fanned by a southerly wind.

A fire engine on Lickey Hills Golf Course. PICTURE: @greenkeeperdave

Fifteen people, including four children, had to be evacuated from three properties off Eachway Lane.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have also been in attendance," the statement continued.

Visibility reduced as a result of the fire. PICTURE: Elliot Weaver

Firefighters are still urging people to stay away from the scene.

“We would also ask people who live under the smoke plume to keep their windows and doors closed,” said Group Commander Adrian Farmer, who is the incident commander.

“We would also take the opportunity to remind people, in these exceptionally hot and dry conditions, to take special care with barbecues and any other outdoor fires.”