Live: UK heatwave: Red extreme heat warning in place as temperatures soar

A matrix sign over the A19 road towards Teesside displays an extreme weather advisory as the UK braces for the upcoming heatwave

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day and keep hydrated as the country faces soaring temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 4 heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, with both running from Monday to Wednesday.

Some schools have said they will close amid the hot weather, while train companies urged people not to travel on Monday and Tuesday.

Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have been put in place to cope with the strain.

11.53am

Britons prepare for heatwave ahead of surging temperatures

11.46am

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said there would be “exceptional heat” on Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday seeing the peak of the heat in central and eastern England.

Temperatures on Monday were likely to peak around 37-38C, with the hottest weather seen in places within an area from the East Midlands to east Wales.

On Tuesday quite a large area of central and eastern England, from the Vale of York down towards London, are at risk of seeing temperatures above 38C or possibly 40C, she said.

11.44am

(PA Graphics)

11.41am

The temperature has already exceeded 30C (86F) in one part of the South East.

The village of Wisley in Surrey recorded 30.2C at 10am, the Met Office said.

Writtle in Essex has reached 29.8C, Manston in Kent has recorded 29.5C and Heathrow has seen temperatures reach 29.4C.

11.38am

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said technological advances were required to tackle the damage being done to the planet.

Speaking at Farnborough Air Show, Mr Johnson said: “On this scorching day, with the thermometer about to blow and temperatures here apparently higher than the Sahara, there is the next great technological challenge, which is how to send a plane across the Atlantic without burning thousands of tons of kerosene and adding to the carbon tea cosy that is heating our planet to destruction.

“We know that we must fix it. We know that time is running out.

“That’s why one of the first things I initiated three years ago was a project called Jet Zero, which I think many of you are participating in, thanks very much for what you are doing.

“A zero-carbon flight.”

11.34am

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster temporarily closed due to the hot weather, with the animals doing their best to stay cool.

A polar bear keeps cool in a lake (Danny Lawson/PA)

A black rhino has a drink (Danny Lawson/PA)

11.30am

At the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, west London, the temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside during the heatwave.

On hot, dry days the evaporative cooling effect created by misting the plants in glasshouses can be sufficient to cool the house slightly below external temperatures.

Horticulture student Muhammed Ismail Moosa waters the plants in the Palm House at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew in west London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

11.25am

These beachgoers avoided the heat by heading out early.

Bethan Lewis with her 18-month-old child Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth, by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)