Boris Johnson says UK will support Ukraine’s fight ‘for as long as it takes’

Boris Johnson with Volodymyr Zelensky

Boris Johnson has said the UK will support Ukraine’s “fight for freedom for as long as it takes” as he announced he would be stepping down as Prime Minister.

During his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson also said the UK’s support for Ukraine was one of the key achievements of his premiership.

He most recently visited Kyiv last month and spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week.

During his speech, Mr Johnson said: “Let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes.”

He also said he was “immensely proud” of his Government’s achievements, including “leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.

As news of the Prime Minister’s departure broke, political figures in Ukraine paid tribute to his support for the country.

To be a leader – to call ?? evil a evil and to take responsibility in the hardest times. To be a leader – to be the first to arrive in Kyiv, despite missile attacks. Thanks @BorisJohnson for realizing the threat of RF monster and always being at the forefront of supporting ??. pic.twitter.com/vIuXVjUbzG — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 7, 2022

The UK has provided weapons and training to Ukraine, with military and financial aid stepping up after Russia’s invasion of February 24.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelensky, tweeted his thanks to Mr Johnson, saying he had “always been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine”.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said the Prime Minister had “began to call a spade a spade” and emphasise the seriousness of the war with Russia to the international community.

Mr Podolyak said: “Today we have everything we need for the effective defence of our country.

“Weapons, partnership and coalition. Thanks to Mr Johnson, we understand that victory is a symbol for the future of Ukraine.

“Victory will be ours, because the civilised world is completely in pro-Ukrainian positions.”

Dear @BorisJohnson! Ukraine is infinitely grateful to you for everything you have done for us. You will forever remain in our history and will be involved in the future victory. Thank you. — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) July 7, 2022

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko also tweeted thanks to Mr Johnson.

He said: “Ukraine is infinitely grateful to you for everything you have done for us.