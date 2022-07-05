Crowds expected to flock to Wimbledon for Brit Cameron Norrie in quarter-finals

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eight – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Crowds of spectators are expected to flock to Wimbledon to watch Cameron Norrie as the last British singles player in the tournament hopes to win his quarter final match.

Hopes are high for the new home favourite, who has revealed his nickname is “Nozza”, in his match against Belgium’s David Goffin on No.1 Court on Tuesday.

As the last British singles player standing, the 26-year-old said he thinks “it’s even more reason for everyone to get behind me” following his exhilarating victory against American Tommy Paul on Sunday.

On Monday morning, fans were suggesting that Murray Mound on the SW19 grounds – previously dubbed Henman Hill – should now be renamed Norrie Knoll.

Spectators at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Great Britain’s Alicia Barnett, who earlier spoke to the PA news agency about how her periods affect her game, will also be returning to the hallowed grass courts on Tuesday in the mixed doubles, as will Heather Watson.

First on Centre Court on Tuesday will be defending champion Novak Djokovic against Italian Jannik Sinner followed by Czech player Marie Bouzkova against Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

It comes after fiery Australian player Nick Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court on Monday to secure his place in the quarter finals.

Centre Court also saw two-time grand slam winner, Romanian Simona Halep cruise past Spaniard Paula Badosa while tennis titan Rafael Nadal triumphed over the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp.

Sir Ian McKellen was among the well-known faces in the Centre Court crowd on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Actors Sir Ian McKellen and Stephen Fry could be seen enjoying the matches in the sunshine from the Royal Box.

Elsewhere on Monday, the All England Club’s chief executive Sally Bolton confirmed there would be an appeal against the Woman’s Tennis Association’s decision to fine the club over its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

She also defended the tournament’s schedule after Novak Djokovic was critical about matches finishing late on the show courts.

Stephen Fry and Kathy Lette arrive on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Monday also saw a group of campaigners turn up to the SW19 grounds wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” t-shirts to raise awareness for the Chinese player who disappeared from public view after accusing a senior official of sexual assault last year.

After low attendance at the beginning of the tournament, figures rose to a peak of 42,561 on Saturday before falling to 39,427 on Sunday. Middle Sunday has traditionally been a tournament rest day, except for four times when bad weather delayed matches during the first week, but this year it became a normal day of scheduled play.