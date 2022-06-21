Notification Settings

Police looking for naked man seen on golf course in New Forest

UK NewsPublished:

The man is not considered to be a threat to the public.

New Forest National Park

Police are hunting a naked man who has been spotted on a golf course in the New Forest.

Officers say they have received reports of the man being spotted at Lyndhurst Golf Course as well as in a cemetery in the Hampshire national park.

They say they do not consider the man to be a “threat to the public” but advised people not to approach him.

A pony grazes as the dawn rises over Britain’s newest National Park at Lyndhurst (Chris Ison/PA)

Posting on Facebook, New Forest Heart Cops wrote: “Recently we’ve received several reports from people who have seen a naked man walking in the New Forest.

“He’s been spotted in the area behind the cemetery at Bolton’s Bench, in the woods that run alongside the A35 from Ashurst to Lyndhurst and on the 9th fairway at Lyndhurst Golf Course.

“We’ve been looking for him and carrying out reassurance patrols this morning.

“He doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public but our advice is don’t approach him and contact us immediately.”

