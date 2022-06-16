233 people brought to UK after attempting to cross English Channel

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

A further 233 people have been rescued from the Channel and brought ashore, latest figures show.

Warm weather and low winds provided ideal crossing conditions on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Defence, six boats were intercepted in the Channel on Wednesday and 233 people were rescued and brought to shore.

In Dover, Kent, at least two Border Force boats brought approximately 150 people ashore including around 30 children.

However, Border Force and RNLI ship activity suggests some people may have been taken ashore in Dungeness or Ramsgate.

People are then put on buses and sent to processing centres.

The majority of people brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday were men aged from their late teens to their 30s or 40s but there was also a number of women and young children.

Two boats used to attempt the crossing were brought into Dover Harbour, both appearing in poor condition and partially deflated.

One of the boats contained two children’s inflatable rubber rings as well as lifejackets.

People carried their belongings in bin bags to shore, although some had suitcases which were brought by officers.

The countries of origin of the people coming ashore in Dover included Afghanistan, Iraq and Egypt.

Crossings have continued despite the possibility of migrants being sent to Rwanda – although the first planned flight to the African country was grounded at the last minute on Tuesday.