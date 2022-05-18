Kate delights at sunsoaked Buckingham Palace garden party

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Members of the royal family delighted guests as they soaked up the sunny weather at Buckingham Palace’s second official garden party of the year.

More than 8,000 guests attended Wednesday’s event, where they had the chance to mingle with the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra.

Kate, who wore an all-pink outfit, was in good spirits as she shook hands and chatted with attendees and charity representatives.

The Duchess of Cambridge seemed in good spirits as she laughed with guests at the Royal Garden Party (Dominic Lipinksi/ PA)

Two particular excited guests, Awa Jagne, 23, and Sterre Ploeger, 31, from the inclusive theatre company Act Up! Newham, attracted Kate’s attention and she made her way over to them, where she had a conversation with them – telling them both “you look beautiful”.

Ms Jagne said it was one of the best days of her life.

More than 8,000 guests were in attendance at the palace gardens (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

Kate also met representatives from the Foundling Museum, the first children’s charity and also the first arts charity formed in the UK.

Caro Howell, director of the museum, in Bloomsbury, London, said meeting her again was an “incredible honour”.

She said: “I met her back in January when she came to visit the museum as a royal patron. She has an acute memory of her visit and was enquiring about the people she met.

“The conversations were still present in her mind and it just shows you how much she genuinely does care. She is remarkable.”

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex made a grand entrance to the party before chatting to guests (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

The Earl of Wessex met representatives from Northern Ballet and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, and the Countess of Wessex talked with attendees from the London College of Fashion, Women in Business and Meningitis Now.

The national anthem was played by a military band as part of a selection of music during the afternoon.