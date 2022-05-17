Channel crossings continue for a fourth consecutive day

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Large numbers of people have arrived on a Kent beach after Channel crossings continued for a fourth consecutive day.

More than 600 migrants have arrived in the UK since Saturday, with more brought to Dungeness beach by lifeboat on Tuesday.

Officers processing the arrivals were seen carrying out security checks on a long queue of men with handheld scanners, while a small number of women and children were also pictured on board the lifeboat.

Officers carry out security checks on Dungeness beach in Kent on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More crossings are believed to be under way, with other arrivals anticipated later.

Since the start of this year, 8,412 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to analysis of Government data by the PA news agency.

There were 19 people who made the crossing in one boat on Monday, after 436 in nine boats on Sunday and 167 in 13 boats on Sunday, according to Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures.

The crossings come as the minister for refugees faced questions over whether he supports the Government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda.

Asked by Matt Chorley during an interview on Times Radio whether he is “comfortable” with the policy, Lord Richard Harrington said: “Well, I’m the minister for Ukrainian refugees and it’s my job to resettle them.

“They come in on legal routes … illegal routes are different and the Government has to do what it thinks (is) right to try and stop these people smugglers from smuggling people in there.”

Asked if the Rwanda deal “sends the right message”, Lord Harrington, who Boris Johnson appointed to take charge of Britain’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, said: “As I say, I’m the minister for Ukrainian refugees. I was given this project to do by this Government … and that’s what I’m doing.”

Mr Chorley added: “It doesn’t sound like you’re that happy about it, Richard”, to which Lord Harrington replied: “I’m doing what I’ve been asked to do by the Prime Minister.”