Sadiq Khan feels ‘incredibly safe’ despite Buffalo shooting suspect’s manifesto

UK NewsPublished:

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of shooting dead 10 people at a supermarket.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses in front of a Bank station sign

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said he feels “incredibly safe” despite being named by Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron on a list of enemies he wanted dead.

Gendron, 18, is accused of shooting dead 10 people at a supermarket in the US city on Saturday.

Mr Khan was reportedly described as a “Muslim invader” under a page entitled “Kill high profile enemies” in a 180-page manifesto published online by Gendron.

The London mayor told the PA news agency: “It’s heart-breaking to see 10 innocent people have lost their lives at the hands of this white supremacist, this terrorist. Others have been injured.

“My key response is to make sure that we respond by showing that our diversity is a strength, not a weakness.

“We’re not going to allow this terrorist or others like him to make us cower.”

Asked if he felt safe in his role, Mr Khan replied: “It’s been on public record that I receive police protection.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s a fact of me being the mayor.

“I’ve been incredibly safe because I’m looked after by dedicated, decent, brave police officers.”

