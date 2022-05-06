Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former refugee elected councillor says Glasgow always welcomed her

UK NewsPublished:

The SNP’s Roza Salih has gone from being an asylum seeker to an elected representative in Glasgow.

Local government elections
Local government elections

Former asylum seeker Roza Salih said being elected a councillor in Scotland’s largest city showed how “the people of Glasgow have always welcomed me”.

More than two decades after arriving in Scotland as a refugee, she was voted into office, as an SNP councillor for the Greater Pollok ward.

She was congratulated by SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said she was shedding a “very happy tear” at Ms Salih’s election

Ms Salih arrived in Scotland as a young girl, after her family fled Iraq, and as a teenager she became part of the Glasgow Girls campaign protesting against the dawn raids that were used to remove some failed asylum seekers.

She said she hoped her win on Friday will inspire other refugees to put themselves forward in future elections.

“The Glasgow people have always welcomed me,” Ms Salih told PA Scotland.

“This just shows that. I’ve never given up and now they’ve trusted in me.”

She added: “I can’t believe it. Twenty years ago I came to this country as a refugee, and to think back I would never have imagined to serve my city.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News