Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jerry Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘TV mom’ Liz Sheridan following her death aged 93

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The comedian said he was lucky to have known the actress.

Jerry Seinfeld at Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jerry Seinfeld at Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Jerry Seinfeld has paid tribute to the “nicest TV mom” Liz Sheridan, who has died aged 93.

The US comedian, who starred alongside Sheridan in his eponymous sit-com Seinfeld, said he was lucky to have known the actress.

Sheridan died in her sleep from natural causes, five days after her birthday on April 10, her friend and long-time representative Amanda Hendon.

She played Seinfeld’s doting mother Helen in the popular comedy.

“Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for,” Seinfeld wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the pair.

“Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me.

“So lucky to have known her.”

As well as her famous role in Seinfeld, Sheridan also had a prolific stage career.

She appeared on Broadway in plays and musicals during the 1970s including Happy End with Meryl Streep and Ballroom.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News