Charity announces funds for touring musicians hit by Brexit red tape

The 40th Cambridge Folk Festival

A UK charity has announced financial support for musicians navigating costs and red tape while touring Europe post-Brexit.

Help Musicians was established more than 100 years ago to support professional musicians of all genres and ages in times of need.

The charity has announced a £250,000 fund to help people continue to perform abroad – particularly in Europe – after an increase in the complicated and costly procedures associated with touring since the UK left the European Union.

Live performance and touring can have a huge impact on a musician’s professional development, so we’re thrilled to announce that you can now access: ? up to £5,000 towards touring costs ? Viva La Visa's free advice on visas, work permits and passportshttps://t.co/4Zc9AQCdET pic.twitter.com/3sug9cObWT — Help Musicians (@HelpMusicians) March 29, 2022

The funding is also available for musicians who have been affected by Covid-19 restrictions and require support to resume touring and performing.

Help Musicians is funding broader access to international touring advice through free 30-minute consultations with Viva La Visa – a service developed by the Incorporated Society of Musicians and The Musicians’ Union.

Chief executive of Help Musicians James Ainscough said: “It is vital that musicians start touring again, at home and abroad, to get back to live performance, grow their fanbase and earn much-needed income.

“Tours are costly and risky, so our £250,000 will support musicians who are ready to take the plunge and drive their careers forward.

“In addition, musicians now need extra support to arrange international tours because post-Brexit there is much complexity which can lead to career-ending consequences if the admin is not done right.”

Musicians can apply for the financial support at any time and can receive up to £5,000.

Funding is available to cover touring expenses such as session musicians and crew fees, PR and marketing, merchandise and a proportion of international administration fees such as visas.

Broader access to Viva La Visa’s touring advice service aims to help musicians rebuild their careers post-Covid-19 and provide practical advice to musicians wishing to tour.

The support will be available to access for 18 months.

General secretary of the Musicians’ Union Naomi Pohl said: “Musicians are really struggling with the practicalities of touring in the EU post-Brexit; the costs and additional paperwork are proving to be a real challenge.