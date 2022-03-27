Minister: We should consider free power for those living near new wind farms

A view of wind turbines on the Langford wind farm in Bedfordshire

Energy bills for people living near onshore wind farms could be slashed under new reforms, according to a Cabinet minister.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi also suggested he supports more onshore wind farms but only if they are backed by the local community.

Boris Johnson has committed to publishing a British energy security strategy although when asked about onshore wind farms, the Prime Minister stressed there is a “massive opportunity” for the UK with offshore wind.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson has also argued that investing in domestic nuclear and renewable energy could be the key to establishing a standalone energy policy as the country seeks to move away from Russian oil and gas supplies following the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I would say that if we are going to make sure that we carry the will of local people, whether it’s onshore wind or nuclear, we have to learn from how it’s done well in other countries.

“The way you do that is to make sure the local community has a real say.

“But also we’ve seen great examples of other people where if they build a nuclear power station, within a certain radius of that power station they get free power.

“So it’s right to look at innovation to make sure we wean ourselves off hydrocarbons, we have to do that, we have to do that well, part of that is making sure we look after the will of the local people.”