Tony Holohan to step down as chief medical officer

Dr Tony Holohan, who as chief medical officer led the Irish response to the Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years, is to step down.

The Taoiseach led tributes to the Irish medic, who will take up a new role as a professor at Trinity College Dublin from July.

It is understood that he will remain as chief medical officer until then.

Dr Holohan became one of the best known figures in Ireland overnight when the pandemic struck, leading the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) as he guided the Government and the public through the global emergency.

His near nightly attendance at Nphet briefings in the early days of the pandemic made him a constant presence on TV screens as the country locked down, with his likeness even appearing on a mural in the Irish capital.

While he was widely praised for his work as chief medical officer, there were occasional clashes with politicians and criticism of Nphet reticence on issues like antigen testing.

In a statement he said: “It has been a great privilege for me to serve as chief medical officer and to have had an opportunity to be directly involved in issues of great importance and relevance to the health of the people of Ireland.

“In particular, these past two years have presented extreme challenges to public health globally and I have been honoured to work alongside exceptional colleagues in the Department of Health, the HSE, the wider health service and across Government.

“During this time, I have witnessed the dedication of colleagues to protecting the health and wellbeing of people across Ireland.”

He said that he was “excited” by his new role at Trinity College Dublin, which will see him appointed Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership .

“I look forward with energy and enthusiasm to working with the Provost of Trinity College Dublin and her team, and through this to continue to contribute to improving public health policy, practice and outcomes.

“I look forward to using my experience, knowledge and skills to enable Trinity College Dublin to make a leading contribution to strengthening the knowledge and practice of public health leadership in Ireland.”

Dr Holohan has been the Irish chief medical officer since December 2008, serving as deputy chief medical officer from 2001.

Micheal Martin heaped praise on Dr Holohan.

Dr Tony Holohan, who chaired the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) throughout the pandemic (Brian Lawless/PA)

“His steadfast assured advice, and willingness to communicate over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic undoubtedly helped saved lives, and kept Ireland safe during an exceptionally challenging two years,” he said.

“I have known Tony, and had the privilege to work with him, since he was appointed deputy chief medical officer in 2001, and then during his 14 years as the chief medical officer.

“His work chairing the Nphet, his professionalism, and calm and personable nature gave us all the assurance we needed during the pandemic.

“Tony worked consistently to raise and transform the profile and status of public health medicine, and worked hard on creating a professional pathway to consultant status.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also praised Dr Holohan’s advice during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic his invaluable advice to me, and to the Government, has shaped our response to Covid-19, and I witnessed first-hand his unwavering dedication to protecting the health of the people of Ireland.

“He will play a critical role in applying his knowledge and skills to the development of the next generation of thinking and practice in public health, and I wish Tony all the best in this new and exciting chapter in his career.”

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, who was health minister when the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, joined the tributes to Dr Holohan.

He tweeted: “I saw first hand your steady leadership, your work ethic, your determination & the personal sacrifices you made.

“You leave health & head to higher education – I can highly recommend it!”

A man walks past a mural depicting Dr Holohan, outside Davitts Pub on Camden Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The Provost of Trinity College Dublin, Professor Linda Doyle, said that the Irish university was “excited” to welcome Dr Holohan.

“Trinity is here to make things better and the university has a long tradition of working with health services in this area. Dr Holohan has become a household name for his service to the country over the past two years but there is plenty that still needs to be done to protect Ireland from future pandemics.

“We’re excited that he will be working with other academic colleagues in Trinity to learn the lessons of Covid and prepare for these future challenges.

“Dr Holohan will not be attached to a single school or discipline within Trinity. Instead, his role will traverse the Faculties of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences and Health Sciences, recognising the complexity and scope of population health challenges in the modern era.”

Sinn Fein health spokesperson David Cullinane also said that he wished Dr Holohan the best in his new role.

He said: “He steered the state through a very difficult time over the last number of years.

“His professionalism and commitment to public health and public service is a credit to him and his family.”