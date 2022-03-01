Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Scottish Labour drops rose for thistle in rebrand

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The logo will be formally unveiled on Friday.

Coronavirus – Mon Jan 24, 2022
Coronavirus – Mon Jan 24, 2022

The Scottish Labour party’s red rose emblem is to be replaced by a thistle as part of a rebrand.

Leader Anas Sarwar will formally unveil the new red and purple logo on the first day of the party’s conference on Friday.

It is understood focus groups found that the rose, introduced around 1986, did not resonate with people in Scotland.

Scottish Labour logo
Scottish Labour is unveiling a new logo (Scottish Labour/PA)

The rebrand is part of moves to modernise the party and it is hoped the new emblem will help assert its Scottish identity.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “Scottish Labour is committed to transforming our party to win back the trust of the people to Scotland.

“We’re on the side of Scots, and hope they’ll join us so we can build the future together.

“To do that we need new ideas and new thinking. At Scottish Labour conference this week you will hear Anas Sarwar relentlessly focus on the future.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News