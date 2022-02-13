Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was a ‘reminder of the danger’ posed in attempting to rescue pets.

Parrot
Parrot

A woman who got stuck 18ft up a tree while trying to retrieve an escaped pet parrot has been rescued by firefighters in Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used a 12-metre ladder to help her to safety on Saturday morning.

The fire service said: “We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder of the danger posed by attempting to rescue without any specialist assistance.”

Crews from Trowbridge, Chippenham, Warminster and Devizes were sent to help the woman after they received a call from a member of the public.

“Once in attendance Trowbridge crew confirmed only one other fire engine was required so that a 12m ladder could be used to assist the member of the public to safety,” the service said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News