Mezzanine floor collapses in London bar

We were called at 4:44pm to Roach Road, #HackneyWick, to reports that part of a building had collapsed. We have sent a number of resources to the scene.

Crews are treating patients at the scene and are working closely with emergency services colleagues.

More info to follow https://t.co/8VVez6H1qr

— London Ambulance Service ? (@Ldn_Ambulance) February 12, 2022