MP Amy Callaghan says stroke survivors need support as she returns to Commons

Amy Callaghan

An MP who suffered a brain haemorrhage has returned to the House of Commons for the first time in almost two years, saying support for stroke survivors is “woeful” and must increase.

SNP MP Amy Callaghan spent four months in hospital and underwent two life-saving surgeries after collapsing at home in June 2020, aged 28.

The East Dunbartonshire MP returned to politics as she made a virtual contribution to the House of Commons in March last year, but appeared on the green benches in person on Monday.

She called on Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey to increase Universal Credit levels.

Ms Callaghan said: “In July 2020, I met my constituent Stacey, not at a constituency surgery but at the PDRU at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

“We recovered from our strokes alongside each other and I got to hear her story.

“Too many people like Stacey have survived catastrophic life events only to be let down by this Government’s woeful welfare system, unable to work and unable to pay for basic necessities many of us take for granted.

“Will she (Therese Coffey) commit to revisiting the current levels of Universal Credit so that stroke survivors like Stacey can truly live their lives instead of barely getting by?”

Work and Pensions Secretary Ms Coffey replied: “I do know that generally we are trying to make sure… that this is the right approach in order to try and make sure that people have that access to work.”

Earlier, Ms Callaghan said her return was “definitely against doctor’s orders” and called for the House of Commons to reform its procedures to allow for proxy voting.

She told the Daily Record: “Westminster should have adapted to people with my kind of condition, so I could still represent my constituents.

“It should never have reached this point.

“It’s definitely against doctor’s orders. If this was a constituent travelling to London, I would be telling them not to go.

“It’s 420 miles from my constituency office to the House of Commons.

“My mobility is significantly better than what it was, but it’s not great.

“If I could do my job from home, and still represent my constituents, I would – but I can’t just now.”

Other SNP MPs welcomed Ms Callaghan’s return to the House of Commons.

Amy Callaghan has called for reform of the Westminster voting system (Jane Barlow/PA)

Alyn Smith tweeted: “Here’s some happy news for a Monday @AmyCallaghanSNP, I’ll get the kettle on neighbour!”

Ian Blackford, leader of the SNP group at Westminster, tweeted: “Looking forward to seeing @AmyCallaghanSNP this week but the rules of the Commons must be changed so she can participate from home whilst she continues her recovery.

“It is not OK that her sense of duty means she has to ignore doctor’s orders.”