What the papers say – February 5

UK NewsPublished:

The partygate fallout continues to dominate the nation’s front pages.

A collection of British newspapers
The papers on Saturday are led by pressure increasing on the PM in the wake of yet another partygate leak.

The Daily Mirror reports a photograph has been handed to the police showing Boris Johnson holding a beer during an alleged restriction-busting No 10 gathering.

The Guardian, The Independent and i weekend all say the PM is becoming increasingly isolated as The Times reports on a “civil war” brewing in cabinet.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend and Daily Star lead with backlash over comments from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who suggested workers should not seek big pay rises.

Department of Health staff have been told they only need to be in the office once a week, according to the Daily Mail.

And The Daily Telegraph says British Gas has apologised to customers over failures in fixing and servicing broken boilers.

