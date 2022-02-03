Attacked pensioner died from head injuries and airway obstruction, inquest told

Langwith Junction death

A pensioner killed in a violent attack in her own home died from head injuries and airway obstruction, an inquest opening has heard.

Freda Almeda Walker, 86, was found with fatal injuries at a property on Station Road in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire.

The inquest into Mrs Walker’s death was opened and adjourned at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

Flowers outside the address on Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover (Josh Payne/PA)

The retired machinist’s 88-year-old husband, Kenneth Walker, suffered life-threatening injuries in the same incident but is now in a stable condition in hospital, Derbyshire Police said.

The couple were found by a concerned neighbour at 9am on January 15.

Vasile Culea, 33, has since been remanded into custody by a crown court judge charged with the murder of Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of Mr Walker.

Derbyshire Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, is due to stand trial on October 4.

Formally opening and then adjourning the inquest into Mrs Walker’s death, assistant coroner Susan Evans said: “The death of Freda Almeda Walker was reported to our office on January 17 2022.

“She died on January 15 2022 on Station Road, Langwith Junction.

“Freda Almeda Walker was identified at Leicester Royal Infirmary by her niece.

“A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out on January 16 2022… and the provisional cause of death is given as head injuries and airway obstruction, pending further tests.

“She was born in Warsop, Nottinghamshire and she was a retired machinist.

“The coronial investigation is suspended until the conclusion of the trial.