Driver who mowed down knife attacker released without charge

A driver who ploughed his car into a knife attacker in a desperate attempt to stop him killing a mother-of-two has been released without charge.

The Metropolitan Police said that investigators had reviewed the law around self-defence and defence of another, and now considered the 26-year-old “a vital witness” rather than a suspect.

Yasmin Chkaifi died in Maida Vale, west London on January 24 when she ambushed in the street by her ex-husband Leon McCaskie, who also used the surname McCaskre, and stabbed several times.

A number of witnesses tried unsuccessfully to stop McCaskie, before the driver ran him over in a blue Renault. McCaskie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: “Having reviewed the CCTV evidence and taken statements of numerous members of the public and attending officers, as well as reviewing the legal position regarding self-defence and defence of another, a decision has been taken that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, will face no further police action.

“He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with.

“It is vitally important that when a person dies there is a thorough investigation into all of the circumstances and this has taken place. Such decisions must be thoroughly examined and while this process takes time this has been a priority for my team. The man’s legal advisers have been informed of this decision.

“Inquests have opened in relation to both deaths and my team will continue to work to provide evidence for the coroner. We continue to appeal for witnesses to this incident who have yet to speak to police to come forward and do so.”

Thousands of people signed a petition in support of the driver, and members of Ms Chfaiki’s family were also reported to have hailed him as “a hero”.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, and through his lawyer made a public statement urging the police not to take further action.

Read by his solicitor, Mohammed Akunjee, who has acted for Shamima Begum’s family, the statement said: “I am a person of good character, I have never been arrested before in my life.

“I witnessed a man repeatedly stabbing a defenceless woman on the pavement a short distance in front of my car.

“Members of the public were attempting to intervene, the attacker was wielding a knife and was threatening those brave citizens too.

“My instant thought was to protect the woman who had been stabbed and the public who were also being threatened.

“I drove my vehicle towards the attacker in order to get him away from the woman he was attacking.

“I did not intend to harm the attacker, I only intended to protect those being attacked.”