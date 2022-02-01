70 firefighters tackle blaze at car garage near Tube station

Acton fire

About 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a car garage close to a Tube station in London.

Ten fire engines were called to the large fire on Bollo Lane, Acton, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The single-storey car garage is close to Acton Town Tube station.

Firefighters continue to tackle the fire at a car garage in #Acton. Residents are reminded to keep their windows shut due to the heavy smoke in the area. It is likely that firefighters will remain at the scene through the night. https://t.co/oGOn4BxOX2 pic.twitter.com/7sc6UnpvwT — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 1, 2022

LFB said there are a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters are cooling to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The brigade’s control office has taken 15 calls about the fire since 5.10pm on Tuesday.

Local residents are advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The District and Piccadilly Tube lines, which both travel through Acton Town, are affected due to the fire.

Transport for London said there is no service on the Piccadilly line between Hammersmith, Heathrow Airport and Uxbridge, and no service on the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.