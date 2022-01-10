Notification Settings

Motorist spotted with ‘porthole’ in misty windscreen fined

Published:

The driver was also issued with three points on their licence.

Car windscreen
Car windscreen

A driver has been fined after they were spotted with just a “porthole” wiped clear in their misted over windscreen.

Police Scotland said the vehicle was stopped in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, recently, as the schools were coming out.

The force said that the driver had not sufficiently demisted their windows “placing children and other road-users at risk”.

Officers shared a photo of the car windscreen misted over, with just a small view hole cleared on the driver’s side, as they urged people to ensure their vehicle is safe before setting off.

The driver was issued with a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division said on Facebook: “When it’s cold, wet and often icy, it’s important to take extra time to make sure your vehicle is safe for the journey ahead.

“Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division Road Policing Officers stopped this vehicle in Bonhill as the schools were coming out.

“The driver had not sufficiently demisted their windows placing children and other road-users at risk.”

