Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two teenagers charged with manslaughter and arson over fire death of woman, 88

UK NewsPublished:

Josephine Smith was killed in a fire at a residential address in Romford in October.

Josephine Smith
Josephine Smith

Two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson after an 88-year-old woman was killed in a fire in east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fire at a residential address in Queens Park Road, Romford, on October 28, before Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kai Cooper, 18, from Leatherhead, Surrey, and a 15-year-old boy from Southend, Essex, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with manslaughter.

They are also charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

A firework was recovered from the scene, and a post-mortem gave the cause of Ms Smith’s death as smoke inhalation.

Both were also charged with assault by beating, relating to a separate offence on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News