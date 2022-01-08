Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two drivers arrested after man killed in motorway collision

UK NewsPublished:

The victim was a passenger in a car that crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11 in Redbridge, east London.

M11
M11

Two motorists have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorway collision.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning after a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey BMW 1 Series.

He was a passenger in the Vectra when it crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11 in Redbridge, east London.

Three other men, including the driver, needed hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at around 12.50am, police said. The family of the dead man have been informed.

A 22-year-old woman driving the BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

One man travelling in the Vectra remains in critical condition while the conditions of the driver and another male passenger are not thought to be life-threatening.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the moments beforehand is asked to call police on 101 or the witness line at Chadwell Heath Traffic garage on 020 8597 4874, quoting reference300/08jan.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News