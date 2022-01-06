Theatre director Bill Bryden dies aged 79

We've very sad to hear that director Bill Bryden has died.

Over his long career at the National Theatre he directed shows including: Il Campiello, The Mysteries, Lark Rise, Candleford and Glengarry Glen Ross.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones and he will be much missed. pic.twitter.com/bfBNCVLKLO

— National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) January 6, 2022