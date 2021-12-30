Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager stabbed to death in park

UK NewsPublished:

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Police
Police

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London.

Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.

The victim’s family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made and police have asked anyone with information to call them via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News