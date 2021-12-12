Labour demands PM answers questions in Commons over No 10 quiz claims

The PM is facing questions over his attendance at a virtual staff quiz last December

Labour is demanding that Boris Johnson comes to Parliament to face questions over whether he “misled” MPs, after stating he had been given assurances that coronavirus rules were not broken by No 10.

The call comes after Sir Keir Starmer said it “looks as though” the Prime Minister contravened the law when he took part in an online Downing Street quiz with staff last December.

The Labour leader, a former director of public prosecutions, told the BBC it was “very hard” to see how the virtual quiz was “compliant with the rules” in place in London at the time.

The opposition party said the capital’s Tier 2 rules – which stated that there could be no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside – meant the Conservative Party leader “might have misled MPs” with previous statements.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the PM should ‘fess up’ about what happened in No 10 last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons he had been “repeatedly assured”, since allegations surfaced of a Downing Street Christmas bash, that “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

The statement came after leaked footage emerged of senior No 10 aides joking about a “fictional” bash held four days before – a date that coincides with the alleged rule-breaking party, which is under investigation.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, following the latest claims in the Sunday Mirror that Mr Johnson acted as quiz master during a virtual event on December 15, said the Prime Minister needed to “fess up” to MPs on whether he had “lied to the country and broken the law”.

Downing Street has confirmed Mr Johnson “briefly” attended the online quiz.

The image of him allegedly participating shows the Prime Minister flanked by colleagues, one of whom is draped in tinsel, in the No 10 library.

The Sunday Mirror quoted a source who claimed that many staff were huddled by computers in their Downing Street offices, conferring on questions and drinking alcohol while the quiz was taking place.

Ms Rayner said: “Despite repeated denials of parties in Number 10, it has now transpired that there were numerous parties, gatherings and the Prime Minister even took part in a festive quiz.

“It appears that Boris Johnson lied to the country and broke the law.

“It is increasingly clear that the Prime Minister presided over a culture of ignoring the rules that he told everyone else to follow. It’s time to fess up.