Man in court accused of murdering 65-year-old woman

UK NewsPublished:

Luke Deeley has been charged with the murder of June Fox-Roberts at her home in the South Wales village of Llantwit Fardre.

June Fox-Roberts
June Fox-Roberts

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 65-year-old woman in her South Wales home.

Luke Deeley, of no fixed address, was brought before Her Honour Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old is charged with the murder of June Fox-Roberts, who was found dead by police in her property in St Anne’s Drive in the village of Llantwit Fardre.

Wearing a yellow and blue top, Deeley spoke via video-link from another room in the courthouse to confirm his name, age and address.

He requested a Welsh interpreter for the hearing.

Prosecutor Gareth James said police and crime scene investigators are still in the process of gathering evidence at Ms Fox-Roberts’ house.

The hearing was adjourned until January 14, and a provisional trial date was set for May 9.

Deeley was remanded in custody.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News