What the papers say – November 28

The newspaper headlines are dominated by measures coming in to slow the spread to the Omicron variant of coronavirus

The announcement of restrictions to try and slow the spread of the new Omicron variant dominates the nation’s front pages.

The Sunday Mirror reports on the tightening of mask-wearing requirements, as do The Daily Star Sunday and The Sunday Express.

The Observer says the curbs have come as the first cases were detected in the UK.

The measures are being brought in to save Christmas, according to The Sunday People, while The Sunday Times says plans for the festive season have been thrown into doubt.

The Sunday Times says plans for the festive season have been thrown into doubt. "Christmas plans thrown into doubt as new Covid variant arrives in UK"

The return of isolation for contacts of people who test positive for a suspected case of the variant makes the front of The Sunday Telegraph.

The Independent also reports that all arrivals to the UK will have to take PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday reports that civil servants have blocked the word “Christmas” from efforts to avert a winter Covid crisis, as they fear it would offend minority religions.