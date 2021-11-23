Lush to close social media accounts over platform safety concerns

Lush store

Cosmetics retailer Lush is boycotting a raft of social media platforms over concerns regarding user safety.

The brand, which has previously been critical of platforms, has confirmed it will turn its back on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat from Friday.

It said it will stay off the platforms “until they take action to provide a safer environment for users”.

The business said it has “finally had enough” following allegations by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen about the action of social media giants.

Lush said it will roll out this policy across all 48 countries where it operates.

In a statement, the company said: “We at Lush don’t want to wait for better worldwide regulations or for the platforms to introduce best practice guidelines, while a generation of young people are growing up experiencing serious and lasting harm.

“Now is the right time to find better ways to connect without putting our customers in harm’s way.

“It is not enough for companies to just stop placing paid advertising; people and their time are the currency of these channels and we do not want our content to be used by hidden algorithms designed to hold people captive on a channel.”

The company said it will “not be anti-social” and will still use certain platforms including Twitter and YouTube to keep in touch with customers.

Lush said it hopes action by businesses can help encourage platforms to introduce strong best practice guidelines and that international regulation will be passed into law.

Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, said: “We feel forced to take our own action to shield our customers from the harm and manipulation they may experience whilst trying to connect with us on social media.

“I’ve spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media.