Duchess of Cambridge visits Imperial War Museum

UK NewsPublished:

Kate opened two new galleries about the Second World War and the Holocaust in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Imperial War Museum in London
The Duchess of Cambridge at the Imperial War Museum in London

The Duchess of Cambridge has officially opened two poignant new galleries charting the story of the Holocaust and the Second World War at the Imperial War Museum in London.

On the day before Armistice Day, Kate viewed the museum’s Second World War Galleries, which display over 1,500 collection items from 80 countries to bring to life how the conflict impacted many millions of people.

Kate arriving at the Imperial War Museum in London
Kate arriving at the Imperial War Museum in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The duchess also toured the new Holocaust Galleries, which tell the individual stories of some of the six million Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust.

It features more than 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings.

Kate also saw the exhibition Generations: Portraits Of Holocaust Survivors, which includes two photographic portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor Steven Frank (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)
Holocaust survivor Steven Frank (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)

She met once again with Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who she photographed alongside their granddaughters for the exhibition.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News