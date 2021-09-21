Lives could have been saved if blood imports were stopped sooner, inquiry hears

Lord Norman Fowler at Infected Blood Inquiry

Lives could have been saved if the UK stopped importing blood products prior to 1981, an inquiry has heard.

Lord Norman Fowler, the former health and social security secretary, told the Infected Blood Inquiry that it was not “physically possible” for former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s Government to prevent children and adults receiving infected blood products.

Lord Fowler, who spearheaded the “Don’t die of ignorance” Aids campaign in the 1980s and was health secretary from 1981 to 1987, made the comments at the start of his two-day appearance at the inquiry, held at Aldwych House in central London.

The hearing, which resumed this week after a summer break, is being held to investigate how and why men, women and children in the UK received infected blood products, leading to thousands of people contracting HIV, Aids and/or hepatitis during the 1970s and 1980s.

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which recommenced this week, is now being heard at Aldwych House in central London (Adam Seigel and the Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

A large amount of the infected products were imported from overseas, such as the US, after the UK failed to meet demand from patients, particularly from those with the blood-clotting condition haemophilia.

Nurses and doctors in the US collected blood from people who were drug addicts and prisoners, meaning around 2,400 British people died after being infected with HIV, Aids and/or hepatitis.

During his appearance on Tuesday, lead counsel Jenni Richards QC questioned Lord Fowler on his department’s policy on Britain becoming self-sufficient with blood products after the Labour’s health minister Lord David Owen said in January 1975 he wanted Britain to stop importing blood products.

Lord Fowler told the inquiry: “By the time I got there in September 1981, it was too late for me to influence the outcome (of the imports).

“If (former Labour health minister) David Owen’s advice had been taken, and we’d gone for self-sufficiency as a nation, then much of the ensuing tragedy, probably not all of it, but much of it, could have been avoided.

“Had it been taken in 1975/1976, then the outcome would have been different, but it wasn’t taken then.”

The hearing will continue for the rest of the week (Adam Seigel and the Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Lord Fowler added that changing the policy when he took office in September 1981 was “too late to influence events” and that blood began being heat-treated and screened by the Blood Products Laboratory (BPL) from 1985.

“There’s no way that by autumn of 1981, there was anything that I could have done, my government or my department could have done, to influence the outcome because, however you measure BPL and its progress, there is no way it could have been up and running… it just wasn’t possible to do.”

Questioned by Ms Richards as to why Mrs Thatcher did not take quicker action to have blood products treated after she took office in May 1979, Lord Fowler stated he was unsure but believed it was due to financial reasons.

1/2 Inquiry Chair Sir Brian Langstaff opened hearings today by welcoming everyone to our new home at Aldwych House and highlighted what the focus will be on over the next few months what "In October, we will then take evidence on pharmaceutical companies…. pic.twitter.com/ODSvl0pfXt — Infected Blood Inquiry (@bloodinquiry) September 21, 2021

“If you’re controlling public spending, the least popular thing to do is to say ‘I’ve got a new venture to put out,’ he said.

In a previous hearing in September 2020, Lord Owen told the inquiry he wanted to end a reliance on imports largely from America, but the move to self-sufficiency was going to take two to three years.

By the mid-1980s, he said he learned the Government was introducing a policy of self-sufficiency for blood products from 1982.

“What the hell was happening all those years before?” he told the inquiry at the time.

Jason Evans, who is the founder of the Factor 8 campaigning group, which represents families and victims of the infected blood scandal, said they have been left “in the middle” following Lord Fowler’s evidence.

“It’s pretty clear that Norman Fowler, along with the rest of us, can see this scandal was almost entirely avoidable, and it’s good to hear him admit that much,” he said.

“What I think is quite disingenuous though is for him to now try and avoid any responsibility by pleading that this was someone else’s fault.

“Aids was first recognised in a haemophiliac in 1981, and in this country, literally, nothing was done until part-way through 1985, and Fowler has the ultimate responsibility for allowing unsafe products to be imported for all those years, in spite of the risks, he shouldn’t be trying to shy away from that,” Mr Evans added.