Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has vowed to continue the evacuation effort in Afghanistan following a “barbaric” terrorist attack at Kabul airport which left multiple people dead including US troops in at least two explosions.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday the “overwhelming majority” of eligible people have already been helped to flee the Taliban by the RAF and “we are going to keep going up until the last moment” as the deadline rapidly approaches.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed two blasts occurred in a “complex attack” outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, and there were “a number of US and civilian casualties”.

The Ministry of Defence said there had been no UK military or Government casualties reported at an early stage.

Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) August 26, 2021

The Russian Foreign Ministry said at least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded in twin suicide attacks outside the airport, which has been the centre of the effort to help people flee Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defence did not confirm or deny whether the so-called Islamic State (IS) splinter cell, Isis-K, was believed to be behind the explosions, after earlier warnings about the terror group in Afghanistan.

But an anonymous US official said the blasts were “definitely believed to be” carried out by IS.

Mr Kirby said at least one explosion took place at or near the Baron Hotel, where the UK has been processing Britons and Afghans eligible for evacuation after the Taliban seized control of the nation.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

He said another blast occurred a short distance away near the Abbey Gate of Kabul’s airport.

After chairing an emergency Cobra meeting, Mr Johnson said: “I can confirm that there’s been a barbaric terrorist attack, what looks like a series of attacks, in Kabul, on the airport, on the crowds at the airport, in which members of the US military, very sadly have lost their lives and many Afghan casualties as well.”

The Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street that the the evacuation programme would work “flat out” according to “the timetable we’ve got”.