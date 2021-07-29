Man charged after priest assaulted in cathedral

St Mary's Cathedral

A man has been charged after a priest was assaulted while praying in a cathedral.

The incident happened in St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral in York Place, Edinburgh, on Monday morning.

Police said that a 31-year-old man was arrested in Cumbria and charged in connection with the incident.

He has also been charged in connection with an assault at Princes Street Gardens East on Monday.

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

