Investigators raid two homes over leaking of Matt Hancock CCTV

Matt Hancock

Investigators say they have seized computer equipment following searches at two homes over the leaking of CCTV footage that led to Matt Hancock’s downfall as health secretary.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said two raids were carried out in the south of England on Thursday as it investigates an alleged data breach.

Mr Hancock had to resign from the Cabinet after The Sun newspaper published footage of the Conservative MP kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules.

The ICO said the EMCOR Group, which provides CCTV services at the Department of Health and Social Care, submitted a breach report alleging the images were taken from the system without consent.

Investigators seized “personal computer equipment and electronic devices” as part of the investigation into breaches of the Data Protection Act.

ICO director of investigations Steve Eckersley said: “It’s vital that all people, including employees and visitors to public buildings, have trust and confidence in the protection of their personal data captured by CCTV.