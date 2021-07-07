Sir Anthony van Dyck painting expected to fetch more than £1,000,000 at auction

A painting by Sir Anthony van Dyck which was recovered from Nazi Germany is expected to fetch more than £1,000,000 at auction

The portrait of painter Cornelis de Vos, his wife Suzanna Cock and children Magdalena and Jan-Baptist, will be part of Sotheby’s Old Masters Evening Sale in London on Wednesday.

The artwork was first sold in 1868 to Sir Francis Cook before changing hands to Dutchman Nathan Katz in the 1930s.

The Nazis took ownership of the painting at the outbreak of the Second World War, but it was eventually recovered and restituted to the Katz family.

It was later sold to art patron Emil Georg Buhrle, and is estimated to sell for between £1,000,000 and £1,500,000 at auction.