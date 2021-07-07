In Pictures: Fans fly the flag as football fever grips England

An England fan outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark

England football fans are showing their support for the team ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

There will be 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final, and many fans arrived early for the big match.

England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Plenty of fans arrived early at the stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fans across the country have also been getting into the party spirit, flying their flags in support of Gareth Southgate’s team.

Alan Putman, in costume, and a horse-drawn carriage on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south London, where residents are showing their support for England (Luciana Guerra/PA)

The residents of Towfield Court in Feltham have transformed their estate with England flags for the Euro 2020 tournament (Steve Parsons/PA)

This is the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since the penalty shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96.

The winners of Wednesday night’s match will face Italy in the final.

England fans sporting face masks of Ed Sheeran and David Beckham outside Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

There was plenty of matchday merchandise for sale outside the ground (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lars Thuesen, Danish ambassador to the UK, said 8,000 Danish people living in the UK will be among the Wembley crowd later, with numbers limited due to travel restrictions.

The crowd at Wembley will be the largest since coronavirus restrictions were introduced last spring.

Supporters were in good spirits ahead of the match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England fans pose with a Danish supporter on Wembley Park Boulevard (Nick Potts/PA)

The mood is jovial outside Wembley as fans joke around with each other. One supporter appeared to take the lyrics to a certain song somewhat too literally…

An England fan wearing three Lion chocolate bars on his shirt (Mike Egerton/PA)