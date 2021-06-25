What the papers say – June 25

Holidays feature on the front pages of many Friday papers as 14 new destinations were added to the Government’s green list.
The Times leads with reports foreign holidays to the Balearic islands, Malta and Madiera are facing a threat from the EU, as there is international support for German chancellor Angela Merkel’s call to “quarantine Britons”, a story which also leads Metro and The Independent.
The Daily Express writes that Spain will defy any “European plot to wreck our holidays”.
The Daily Telegraph writes “confusion” is deepening over foreign holidays as some places on the green list are on a watch list and could turn amber.
The Guardian also leads with holidays, but reports on a “cabinet rift” over plans to give those who have had two doses of a vaccine extra freedoms.
The Daily Mirror leads with the headline “2 Jabs & Go Hols Joy”, reporting fully vaccinated people could soon be spared quarantine when returning from amber list countries.
The i leads on the growth of the green list, while the Daily Mail writes “Holiday islands, here we come!”
The Daily Star features the views from former military chief Lord Richard Dannatt on Russia’s threats against British ships near Crimea.
And the Financial Times carries a story saying the Bank of England is seeking to “calm fears” about inflation.